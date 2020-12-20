We are in Week 41 of Delaware's State of Emergency.
Delaware's current status is RED - indicating significant community spread of the virus.
A stay-at-home advisory is in effect in Delaware. It does not require you to stay home, but you're advised to minimize time spent outside your home. You should wear a mask anytime you are with someone who doesn't live under your roof. Other restrictions include restaurants and bars capped at 30% capacity, with a 10 pm curfew. Small businesses, houses of worship, and funeral services are capped at 20% to 40% capacity, depending on a facility's size. Restrictions will be in place until at least January 11th.
======
Delaware is coming off one of its deadliest weeks during the pandemic. 42 people died from COVID-related complications last week. The state's death toll stands at 862.
The state ended last week with hospitalizations at its highest level of the pandemic. 410 people are currently being treated in Delaware hospitals. 66 patients are in critical condition. ICU and Hospital capacity are both still currently listed as "stable." (meaning ICU's are less than 25% occupied and hospitals are less than 98% occupied.) The number of new daily hospital admissions has also been trending downward.
The state is averaging 710 new positive cases of COVID per day. The state's overall total of cases rose past 50-thousand over the weekend.
====
Delaware's Division of Public Health has a plan for allocating the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, similar to the one rolled out last weekend for the Pfizer vaccine. DPH announced Delaware will get almost 17 thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next several days, and like with the Pfizer vaccine, most doses will go first to hospitals and health centers, with the rest earmarked for high-risk and long-term healthcare patients and EMS workers. In Phase 2 of the plan, set for March, people at moderate COVID-19 risk will get the vaccine, and in Phase 3 this Spring and Summer, the vaccine will be available to the general public.
The Delaware Division of Public Health says it has set up a Vaccine Call Center for those who have specific questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the Call Center opens today and will be operational from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. To reach the Call Center, call 302-672-6150 or email Vaccine@Delaware.gov.
(Washington, DC) -- Scientists in the U.S. are working to make sure coronavirus vaccines are effective against a new strain of the virus. Researchers at Walter Reed believe the vaccines will work against the mutation, but they're running tests to make sure. The new variant of the virus is more transmissible. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions in his country due to the spread of the new strain.
(Washington, DC) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says congressional leaders have finalized a deal for more coronavirus relief. The 900-billion-dollar plan includes another round of stimulus payments to people. It also includes help for small businesses and more unemployment relief.
====
The Food Bank of Delaware is holding a food distribution at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington on Tuesday (12/22). It begins at 11am, with service available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must have ID and proof of Delaware residency.
=====
CORONAVIRUS TESTING (www.DE.gov/gettested)
- Monday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
- Monday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Prices Run Park in Wilmington
Testing is available weekdays at state service centers.
Walgreens has added eight more testing sites - increasing the total number of stores offering testing to 22. Testing is also available at select Rite Aids and CarePort M-D locations. Appointments may be required. For more details, go to DE.gov/gettested
====
If you have general questions about COVID-19, you can call Delaware 2-1-1 or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.