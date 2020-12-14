Snowflakes may mix in with heavy rain today, but National Weather Service forecasters say they are still struggling with a bigger storm that could bring over a foot of snow in parts of the Delaware Valley on Wednesday.
Over an inch of rain could fell in parts of Delaware on Monday as a storm travels up the coast, but with temperatures at or above freezing, it will mostly be liquid rain in the First State.
NWS forecasters are expecting a high pressure from Canada to set up north of the region, setting the stage for a potentially snowier outcome on Wednesday, as a second low pressure energizes off the coast.
They continue to say they have low-to-moderate confidence on where a rain/snow line could set up, as they've placed Dover in the "less than 1 inch" range, but Coatesville, Pennsylvania could pick up 12-18 inches of snow.
In the middle of that zone is Wilmington, which they list as 4-6 inches of snow, but emphasize that could go up, or down, considerably depending on how close the low pressure gets to the Delaware beaches.
A further east track would bring more snow, but if it hugs the coast, New Castle County could join Kent and Sussex in getting up to the two inches of rain instead of snow.
Precipitation is expected to start Wednesday morning, with the heaviest dose coming during the afternoon commute into overnight.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for New Castle County, with the potential for at least 5 inches of snow. No advisories are currently up for Kent or Sussex.