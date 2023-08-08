M-O-T's hopes of reaching Williamsport stayed alive with a 12-6 victory over Maryland in an elimination game at the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Tuesday afternoon.
Nate Collins, Paul Doherty, Kai Johnson, and Charlie Koch each drove in two runs for the Delaware champions, who will head to the semifinal round Thursday at 3 p.m. (ESPN) in Bristol, Connecticut, just two wins away from the Little League World Series.
M-O-T loaded the bases with three singles in the top of the first, setting up a 2-run single to left by Doherty, with a wild pitch bringing in a third run for a 3-0 lead before Maryland even grabbed a bat.
Maryland would get a run back in the bottom half of the frame, but RBI groundouts by Koch and Koerner preceded a bases-loaded single to left by Collins to push the lead to 7-1.
Jackson would add a 2-run double in the 3rd to get to 9-2, before Maryland used a home run to get the game back within 9-5.
Collins answered with an RBI single in the 4th, with Cole Clark's bases loaded walk in the 5th coming before Koch scoring on catcher's interference to wrap up the scoring.
M-O-T pounded out 15 hits after being shut out in their opener against the District of Columbia on Sunday.
M-O-T will get a rematch against those D.C. champions, hoping to get one step closer to joining the 2003 Naamans and 2013 Newark National squads in appearing at the Little League World Series.
The winner of Thursday's game will face Media, Pennsylvania in Friday's championship, after they defeated D.C. 16-3 in the first semifinal.