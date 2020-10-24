New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Newark-area shopping center.
Officers responding to a "shots fired" report at the Shoppes of Village Square on Marrows Road shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, found "multiple" people wounded and one man dead near Bob's Famous Tavern, police said.
There were two victims, one of whom was wounded; the shooter fled, and two cars were towed away from the scene.
New Castle County detectives are investigating the incident, and they're asking anyone with information to call Detective Michael McNasby at 302.395.8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.