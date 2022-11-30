A new hotel has been approved along South College Avenue in Newark just north of I-95.
Newark City Council unanimously approved a plan that would lead to the demolition of the Red Roof Inn on the north side of the Route 896/I-95 interchange, and replace it with a 126-unit, six-story Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel.
The Red Roof Inn was originally built as a Howard Johnson's in the 1960's, but over the years the restaurant was converted to a Friendly's, which closed during the pandemic, and the main hotel became a Red Roof Inn.
The current 131-room set-up features exterior entries, as opposed to the interior-entry plan of the proposed Home2.
City Councilman Travis McDermott said having the key entry point be through the lobby could mitigate issues with the aging hotel.
"The current design leads itself to drug use, drug sales, prostitution, and the whole host of things the way people have free access to come and go from that hotel. That's what we've been dealing with for forever, so the newer design should prevent those types of activities."
The smaller footprint of the Home2 would mean where the current Red Roof Inn lobby it would be maintained as a grassy pad, with the intention of it becoming used for an undetermined commercial space in the future.
The new hotel would have an underground parking garage, but the property, which includes the Candlewood Suites, Jersey Mike's, and the building that previously housed Friendly's would still have 326 parking spaces, that Councilwoman Corinth Ford said she would like to see continue to be monitored around the clock.
"I think that the community would weigh in on the side of having that continue. You are along the 896 corridor, it's easy access from 896 into those parking lots."
The Red Roof/Howard Johnson's hotel had an outdoor pool until about four years ago, and the new hotel would have a pool, but indoors on the second story.
Council put up a fight about noise with trash removal, as there are residents just across Old Cooches Bridge Road off of the back of the hotel property.
An amendment to the plan was voted that would require the hotel owner to install a noise-reducing barrier around the trash bins if noise becomes an issue.
The Home2 Suites would become just the latest hotel to enter Newark over the last few decades, including the Candlewood Suites in the same parking lot, SpringHill Suites on Ogletown Road at Library Avenue, and proposed buildings on Main Street itself.
Councilman Jay Bancroft said it's tough to see a park of Newark's history go away, but that the change of hotel style should help the city.
"I loved the old building, I loved Howard Johnson's in the orange, and the old school, it's too bad we're losing that and the pool and sense of community, and that we're putting up cameras and fences, but I guess that's what we're stuck with."
Council asked if anything was being done with the Rodeway Inn across the street from the Red Roof Inn, which remains open, but the developer said nothing more than preliminary discussions had been made.
A lawyer for the developer said rooms at the new Home2 Suites would go for an estimated $130-150 a night, which is close to the range of the Candlewood Suites.
No timetable was given for a possible demolition and subsequent construction.