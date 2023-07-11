A former All-State outfielder from Newark Charter and an All-MEAC third baseman were selected on the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Brett Callahan, who was Saint Joseph's University's only Atlantic 10 All-Conference player this spring, was taken in the 13th round (380th overall) by the Detroit Tigers.
Callahan led the Hawks with 11 home runs, and led the Atlantic 10 with six triples.
He's the first Newark Charter alum to be drafted into Major League Baseball.
2023 Preseason MEAC Player of the Year Trey Paige was selected in the 17th round (515th pick) by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Paige is the 14th Hornet to be taken in a MLB Draft, and is the second earliest, with just Eric Carter's selection in the 10th round of the 2004 draft coming earlier.
He's the first since Garrett Lawson went in the 19th round of the 2019 draft.
The two Delaware connections taken on day 3 join former Cape Henlopen standout Jake Gelof, who was taken with the 60th overall pick by the Dodgers on Sunday.
DMA's Tyler August and University of Delaware's Zach Klapak were both listed on MLB's Draft Tracker as potential selections, but both were passed over.
