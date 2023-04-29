A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after a 2-vehicle accident Friday night in Newark.
County Paramedics, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder personnel and the University of Delaware's Emergency Care Unit were dispatched to the Library Avenue-Wyoming Road intersection shortly after 10:30 p.m. and found a total of six accident victims.
The girl was trapped inside one of the vehicles, and had several injuries.
Rescuers got her out in about 20 minutes and treated her at the scene before she was taken to Christiana Hospital's Emergency Room.
Four other victims were also taken to the ER, and one refused treatment at the scene.
Newark police are investigating the crash, which closed Library Avenue in both directions between Wyoming Road and Farm Lane for approximately 3 hours.