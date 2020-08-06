Two dozen restaurants in Newark have sent a cease-and-desist order to the mayor and city council over their consideration of stronger coronavirus restrictions, that they say would have a further detrimental effect on their businesses.
The cease-and-desist letter, dated August 5, 2020, sent by members of the "Newark Restaurant Association" calls any further restriction a violation of their constitutional rights.
An emergency ordinance, being heard Thursday night in an emergency council meeting, seeks to extend outdoor dining, which has become popular in cities and towns during the pandemic. The measure is scheduled to sunset this weekend, if not extended.
"Limited bar seating and indoor gatherings is [sic] not scheduled to be discussed or voted on tonight," city communications officer Jayme Gravell confirmed.
In mid-July, Newark had been considering stricter coronavirus restrictions, including a limit on indoor gatherings to 10 persons or less, as well as a halt to bar service. That proposal, however, was not debated or voted on, after The Newark Post reported the business community expressed concerns about the timing of the ordinance. Then, Mayor Jerry Clifton said a conversation with businesses needs to happen before any updated coronavirus restrictions are implemented.
Attorney Tom Neuberger, who represents the unnamed restaurants, claimed since he was approached by the restaurants about a lawsuit, they were threatened with retaliation from the city.
"They've been threatened...with taking away Governor Carney's permission to eat outside--the safest thing. They (the city) want to shut down bars serving drinks, and now they want to shut them down for outside eating," he said. "We don't have to be making emergency decisions anymore, like we did in March. We have the time for thought and reflection, and we have to come out of this mindset that everything has to be done overnight without thought or reflection."
Clifton did not respond to an interview request for this story, but told The Newark Post he decided not to continue pursuing a ban or reduction on bar seating.
“The more I thought about it, I just didn't want to get into a public battle over this,” he said. “People are going to make their own decisions as to where to go or what to do," he told the newspaper.
Neuberger called any attempt at stricter regulations "cowboy second-guessing of Governor Carney's orders."
"Apparently, there are people on city council who think they know more than Governor Carney and his advisors," he said.
Neuberger sued the state in federal court over coronavirus restrictions on places of worship. Those restrictions were largely rolled back.
"Here, we've got the safe opening of the restaurants, consistent with scientific advice and medical advice...and untrained people on Newark and City Council are saying that Governor Carney's not doing enough. So let's just rely on the science and rely on Governor Carney," he said. "Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail and we won't have to go banging in the federal court for the owners at great big expense for the taxpayers in Newark."
Newark has never been labeled a coronavirus hot spot by the state since the pandemic started. The University of Delaware also announced last month that its fall semester would be virtual--meaning most students would not be returning to campus, crowding the college town.
Restaurants have been among the businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. They endured a total shutdown, with the exception of take-out in March, by the state. Since, reopening, they've been permitted to expand outdoor eating opportunities, but also mandated to operate under reduced occupancy. Bar service remains closed at Delaware's beach establishments; however, alcohol can still be consumed at tables.
The state has also said it is stepping enforcement--targeting establishments that don't follow the rules.
"They do these surprise inspections quite often. They even do several a week. Does Newark need to be doubling what the state's doing? Let the state do it's thing. Let's move into a little more normalcy and less fear and irrationality as we try to come out of the pandemic," said Neuberger.