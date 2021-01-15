On Friday, Delaware public health officials announced the state had seen its 1,000th death related to COVID-19.
With seven new deaths announced January 15, 2021, Delaware's COVID-19 death toll in the 45th week of Delaware's State of Emergency now stood at 1,002.
The individuals who died most recently ranged in age from 69 to 93 years old, but they were announced just a week after health officials announced another grim mark of the pandemic--Delaware's first COVID-19-related death of a child. All had underlying health conditions.
In the last two days, hospitalizations decreased from 474 to 451, while officials said ICU capacity and ventilator availability remained "stable."
On average, Delaware is seeing 755 new cases a day, on the back of an average of more than 8,600 tests performed daily, for a 23.5% positivity rate.
The bad news is followed by some positive news. Officials said 36,000 people have been vaccinated so far in Phase 1A of the vaccination distribution plan, a population currently primarily made up of health care personnel, emergency medical service agencies, and long-term care staff and residents.