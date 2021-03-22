One of six people wanted in an assault on a University of Delaware student has been arrested.
Police said Joshua Bovee, 18, of New Castle took part in an incident that started as verbal harassment and escalated.
Police said one of the occupants of a black vehicle threw a bottle at a UD student along Academy Street on Friday, March 19, 2021, around 5 p.m. Police said the victims threw a beverage back at the vehicle, when its occupants leaped out and ran towards the victims and assaulted them just outside the vestibule of the Louis L. Redding Residence Hall.
Police said the vehicle's occupants violently kicked and punched the victims, pulled their hair, and stole a cell phone. All three sought medical attention after the attack, officers said. The extent of the victims' injuries' aren't known.
University of Delaware Police used surveillance video from the area to identify the vehicle and track its location.
Bovee was arrested Sunday, March 21, on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and conspiracy.
UD Police have identified five other suspects wanted in connection iwth the assault and robbery and are working to apprehend them. Anyone with information pertinent to the case should contact University of Delaware Police at 302.831.2222.