A 22-year-old individual has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man as he was placing an infant child into a vehicle in Claymont, New Castle County Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Enfiniti Webb shot the 31-year-old victim in the upper body in the unit block of Denham Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital, where he's currently listed in critical condition.
The infant was not injured in the incident.
Webb was identified as the suspect and taken into custody overnight by members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. Webb was charged with the felonies first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and first-degree reckless endangering.
Webb was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $625,000 cash bond.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Brian Lucas at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.