A 28-year-old man was charged with shooting a 30-year-old man during a child custody exchange in Bear when the victim attempted to break up a fight between two women at the scene, New Castle County Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Jermaine Boardingham shot the victim in the hip when the victim attempted to break up two women who began fighting in the unit block of Blatty Place in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Police said they located the victim in the 600 block of Candlestick Lane in the Christiana Green community and transported him to an area hospital.
Boardingham had fled the scene prior to police arrival, but returned later, at which point he was immediately taken into custody, authorities said. He was charged with the felonies first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released after posting $30,000 secured bond.