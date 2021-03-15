One person was critically injured in a house fire in Wilmington Monday.
Firefighters arrived on-scene on the 100 block of West 24th Street in the city's North Brandywine Village section on March 15, 2021, to find heavy smoke and fire pouring from an end-unit row home.
Two people escaped the flames before firefighters arrived.
A third person was rescued from the second floor of the home, according to Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue. That person was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Christiana Hospital.
Wilmington firefighters extinguished the fire relatively quickly. Damage was confined to the residence, but was heavy. The home was deemed uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city Fire Marshal's office.