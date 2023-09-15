One person is dead and another critically injured following a house fire in downtown Georgetown Thursday morning.
The fire took place at a two-story home along the 200 block of East Market Street just before 8:30 a.m. on September 14, 2023.
Georgetown Fire Company firefighters rescued both a 87-year-old victim and a 13-month old victim from the home.
The 87-year-old died at Beebe Hospital, while the 1-year-old was sent to Nemours Children's Hospital in critical condition.
State fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.