One person is dead and another hurt after a boating collision off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, Friday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to an area roughly 60 miles off-shore for reports of a "traumatic injury" on August 27, 2021.
The fire department said the injury was caused by two boats colliding.
Once on scene, the fire department says they encountered two injured patients, one with a minor head injury. The other was pronounced dead by paramedics approximately 25 miles offshore.
What led up to the accident has yet to be released. The cause of the injuries and reported boat crash are under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.