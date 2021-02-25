One woman is dead and another is in stable condition after a double-shooting Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Wilmington.
Police said the shootings took place at around 7:10 p.m. on the 600 block of East 22nd Street.
They were able to find 43-year-old Levonne Kellam who was taken to the hospital, where she died.
They also said they found a 50-year-old woman who was shot, she's listed in stable condition at a hospital.
Police provided no suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Reiss at 302.576.3649.