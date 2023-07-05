A 20-year-old man is dead and two people were injured following a triple shooting in the East Side neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday.
Police said the shootings took place at 11:49 p.m. on July 4, 2023 along the 700 block of East 10th Street.
A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 18-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police did not provide any suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Nolan 302-576-3962