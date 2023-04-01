One person is dead after a reported tornado caused damage in the Bridgeville area Saturday night as a severe line of thunderstorms ravaged Delaware.
The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center confirmed a fatality during Saturday night's storms, but did not detail where the death took place.
According to a report to the National Weather Service, there was severe tree damage along Route 404 in the area of Dublin Hill Road at 6:01 p.m.
Five minutes later, there was another report of damage and a rescue along Tucker Road.
DELDOT is also reporting damage to their maintenance facility also in Bridgeville.
A weather sensor on the nearby Nanticoke River Bridge recorded a 98 m.p.h. wind gust at 6:05 p.m., which would most likely have been caused by a tornado, according to an initial storm report from the National Weather Service.
Tornados would only be confirmed by a site survey done by the National Weather Service, usually the day after a storm.
In New Castle County, there were reports of multiple trees into houses including along North Cleveland Road just west of Wilmington at 6:48 p.m., and in the Newark area at 6:50 p.m.
The Delaware Environmental Observing System reported a 47 m.p.h. wind gust in Port Penn, 42 m.p.h. in Blackbird, and 71 m.p.h. at the landfill in North East, Maryland.
In addition, one-inch hail was reported by a spotter in Farmington, Kent County.
As of 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, 3,611 Delmarva Power customers in New Castle County were without power, with another 2,777 in Cecil County, Maryland.
The strong line of storms came after a period of sunshine in the middle of the day helped destabilize the atmosphere, sending temperatures in many areas of Delaware into the 70s for a few hours.