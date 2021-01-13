Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Wilmington Police said a 22-year-old man was fatally shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Monroe Street in West Center City on January 13, 2021.
Police said they also found a second gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, who is in the hospital in stable condition.
Officials gave no further details on the double shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Conkey at 302.576-3660.