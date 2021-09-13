A 19-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man is stable following a shooting in Wilmington Sunday night, according to authorities.
According to authorities, the shooting took place in the area of Chestnut and South Harrison streets around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
This was all the information provided by authorities. This incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Steven Bender at 302.576.3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.