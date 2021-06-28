A 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after police said a triple shooting took place at a large party in the Salem Woods neighborhood in Bear.
Police said they were called to Louis Court early Sunday, June 27, 2021, they they found the 22-year-old with gunshot wounds. They were unable to revive him.
A 17-year-old young man was allegedly struck multiple times, and was sent to the hospital in stable condition. A 19-year-old man was also hospitalized in stable condition.
Police believe multiple people may have witnessed the shootings.
Anyone with information/or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. McNasby at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Tipster can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.