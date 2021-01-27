Talleyville Fire company logo
Talleyville Fire Company

Delaware State Police said an 88-year old man is dead following a nearly head-on crash on Shipley Road near Springer Middle School.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2021.

Troopers say a car driven by the victim southbound on Shipley Road crossed over the double yellow line and hit a northbound SUV.

Talleyville firefighters removed the victims from both vehicles and they were treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 63-year old woman driving the SUV was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It's unknown what caused the driver to travel into oncoming traffic.

The road was closed for about three hours while the crash was being investigated.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.