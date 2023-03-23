A crash downstate has claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman.
Delaware State Police said one driver did not stay stopped at the stop sign at intersection of Route 5 and Route 1 in Milton Thursday morning shortly before 7:00, and proceeded into the path of a southbound vehicle, which started to spin and was hit by another car. The driver of that southbound car, a 30-year-old Clayton woman, died. An 81-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, both from Millsboro, were in the vehicle that traveled from Route 5 onto Route 1. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.
Route One (Coastal Highway) was closed in the area for about three-and-a-half hours due to the crash. The Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 7 continues to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.