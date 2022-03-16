There have been 33 fatalities in 29 crashes on Delaware's roadways in 2022, outpacing the 17 that had occurred over the same time period last year.

"Ten of those 33, or 31% of these fatalities, were victims aged 19 and younger," said Delaware Safety and Homeland Security Sec. Nathaniel McQueen. "Tragically, these fatalities have occurred in all three counties. This trend is sobering, but even more sobering is that these fatals involve members of our community, and have a long-lasting impact on our state."

In front of the Delaware State Police Headquarters in Dover, officials said on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, that the numbers also represent a troubling trend when compared to recent records.

"To provide even more context, road fatalities are up 100% from this time last year, which was...our deadliest year that we've had in the last 15 years with 139 fatalities," said DelDOT Sec. Nicole Majeski.

As Delaware roadways see their deadliest year in recent memory, Majeski says officials are working to address the issue through a three-pronged approach--through engineering solutions, through enforcement of roadway rules, and through education of motorists. While DelDOT can address some of the root causes to the problem, they can only do so much, she said.

"We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars every single year to improve safety statewide to make our roads safer, but we can't do this alone, and there's only so much engineering can do," Majeski said. "That's why we are so thankful and grateful for the partnerships that we have--with law enforcement across the state, with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, with the Office of Highway Safety, and all our advocacy groups--that helped us develop and are now implementing our Strategic Highway Safety Plan with a goal of 'Toward Zero Deaths,' because one fatality on our roadways is too many."

For individuals making their way onto Delaware's roadways, McQueen stressed that following traffic laws keep people safe and save lives--not just for those in the vehicle, but for everyone else around outside of it. Many of the deaths seen by law enforcement are tragically preventable, he said.

"Safety is our number one priority. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that everyone has equal access to safe roadways," McQueen said. "There are steps that everyone and every motorist can take to combat these fatal crashes: Slow down, wear your seatbelts, drive sober, and avoid distractions behind the wheel. Driving is the most dangerous thing many of us do, yet we can become complacent to the severe hazards around us, like impaired, aggressive, distracted, and drowsy drivers. Please make sure that you are not one of them."

Any loss of life is unacceptable, McQueen said, and noted personal responsibility would play a role in safety. Law enforcement would be playing their own role, especially with such an alcohol-oriented holiday right around the corner, when officials can see increased activity that results in crashes.

"In light of the influx of serious and fatal collisions, you will see Delaware troopers and Delaware law enforcement on your roadways with an action imperative," said Delaware State Police. Col. Melissa Zebley. "The DSP partnering with the Office of Highway Safety has added patrols in the area of distracted driving during the month of February, in conjunction with DUI enforcement. During the month of March, the Delaware State Police will be conducting additional speed enforcement throughout the state, and increasing DUI patrols during the week of St. Patrick's Day."

And while people may view police activity as a punitive measure, Zebley says it's her troopers who have to go to the homes of those killed and explain not just the "where" and "how," but explain they don't have the answer to "why" to grieving family members. Protecting others is their "sacred mission."

"When you see our flashing lights, when you see us investigating a collision, or hear our school resource officers engaging our students, or our troopers providing driver information at community groups, we do so to improve driver behavior and safeguard lives," Zebley said.

The Office of Highway Safety reminded Delawareans of the many negative consequences that speeding can impose, including: