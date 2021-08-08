One man is dead and another in critical condition after a pair of shootings within hours of each other in Wilmington Saturday.
Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of West 29th Street in the city's Ninrth Ward around 11:15 a.m. on August 7, 2021, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, and roughly three hours later, police located a 31-year-old gunshot victim at Conrad and Scott streets in the city's Hilltop section.
That victim is in critical condition, and police don't have any information about a suspect in either shooting, so they're asking anyone who may know something about the first shooting to call Detective Joseph Wicks 302.576.3654.
Anyone with information on the second shooting can call Detective Catherine DeSantis 302.576.3645.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.