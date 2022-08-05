A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week.
The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing.
He matched all five of the white balls, but did not come up with the Powerball of 12, which would have turned the $1 million into the jackpot of $178.8 million. There are 28 red Powerballs in the draw.
The draw came 8 days after a Greenwood man won $3 million in Mega Millions from a ticket sold in Bridgeville.
It's the first time Delaware sold two tickets worth at least $1 million in the same month since October 2012, when $50 million and $1 million winning Powerball tickets were told two weeks apart.
The odds of hitting all five white numbers and winning $1 million are 1:11,688,054.
Delaware Lottery winners are permitted to remain anonymous.