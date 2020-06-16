There was a single death and one fewer hospitalization associated with COVID-19 while full recoveries increased by 84 more cases, Delaware public health officials announced Tuesday.
According to the Division of Public Health, total cumulative cases increased 63 to 10,403, an infection rate of just over 4.5% on the back of 1,388 reported test results.
By county, those increases broke down to 41 in New Castle for 4,386, 8 in Kent for 1,573, and 12 in Sussex in 4,428.
With deaths now at 424 and total recoveries at 6,256, "active" cases decreased 22 to 3,723. Negative test results increased 1,325 to 75,671.
Information on the most recent death and critically hospitalized remained pending from the DPH.