Coronavirus

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting that man in Wuhan, China, was sanitizing his apartment with alcohol when the air conditioner came on and caused an explosion and fire. The fire captured on video was the result of a cigarette that was improperly put out on a comforter. The comforter then ignited and was placed on a balcony where nearby debris caught fire in Chongqing, China, a city hundreds of miles away from Wuhan. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

There was a single death and one fewer hospitalization associated with COVID-19 while full recoveries increased by 84 more cases, Delaware public health officials announced Tuesday. 

According to the Division of Public Health, total cumulative cases increased 63 to 10,403, an infection rate of just over 4.5% on the back of 1,388 reported test results. 

By county, those increases broke down to 41 in New Castle for 4,386, 8 in Kent for 1,573, and 12 in Sussex in 4,428. 

With deaths now at 424 and total recoveries at 6,256, "active" cases decreased 22 to 3,723. Negative test results increased 1,325 to 75,671. 

Information on the most recent death and critically hospitalized remained pending from the DPH. 

Tags