"The driving force behind so much of the magic that is the United States are these local cities, these local towns, these local states," said Ambassador Rufus Gifford. "They are doing so much; they're innovating, they're creating jobs, they're creating businesses."
On Thursday, Gifford, Chief of Protocol for the U.S. Department of State, brought more than 50 international ambassadors representing a variety of countries to Newark to visit the University of Delaware's STAR Campus.
The day trip was part of the Experience America program, which invites international diplomats to visit smaller cities and towns across the country to provide better insight into how America ticks at a smaller scale, away from California and Texas and New York, and into corners often neglected.
"We want to engage with academia. We want to engage with business leaders. We want to engage with local political leaders and really get the ambassadors understanding the different components of the United States," Gifford said. "We thought, 'We haven't done this in three years because of COVID...This is a great sort of first step, we think, of course with who the president is, taking this day trip to Wilmington and taking the Amtrak routes into the Joe Biden train station--doing what the president did when he was Senator for decades, it was just sort of a special kickstart to this campaign."
It's also not just a sightseeing tour, he stressed. these tours, to places like the STAR Campus and Chemours, often result in partnerships between countries and those organizations that might not have otherwise ever been fostered without such an arranged visit.
"Experience America is actually one of the best experiences I've had as Ambassador--where I've been for many years now. This is my eighth year," said Ambassador of the Republic of Albania Floreta Faber. "That's the best way you can meet with people at the universities, resource centers, businesses, business leaders, and they are organized in a way that we all have the benefits of being part of it."
Excited about taking the route of the current president as he had all during his years, Faber said those moments really enhance the programs experience. But they all lead to fruitful partnerships and richer experiences for her countrymen and women.
"We came here to the University of Delaware, which is so spectacular, and the programs they have--especially in biomedicine and production manufacturing--there is so much to learn. I immediately think of potentially having Albanian students here through exchange programs," she said. "Also, seeing the simulation centers...it's such a productive way for students to learn and practice before going to the patient, things that are probably very difficult to practice in while in university."
A tour of the campus exposed ambassadors to things like how the tower has a living wall made of plantlife, how medical innovations in 3D printing were making more efficient and comfortable recovery gear for patients, and the simulation program where students learn to provide better healthcare by interacting with realtime robots that can do almost everything a human patient would do. But that Biden connection carried significant weight or a number of visitors.
"We are also the the first university that's had the first and only sitting president, so it's a big deal. Many of the diplomats who come to the United States go to the usual spots--Boston, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York--Delaware's not always on the top list," said UD Biden Institute Chair Valerie Biden Owens. "Since we have a sitting president in the school--the Joseph R. Biden School of Public Policy and Administration--and since the Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford is brilliant and really fine man...[Biden Institute Executive Director Cathy McLaughlin] managed to work very closely and put it all together."
McLaughlin was was happy UD could play a role in what was schedule to be a busy day for the ambassadors.
"This is a chance for [ambassadors] to learn about the university," she said. "[Later Thursday,] they're meeting with the governor and they're meeting with folks at DuPont. It's a chance for them to understand the country a little better, and find points of collaboration. So it's a great opportunity for them."