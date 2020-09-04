Wilmington's latest gun violence incident took place in the 100 block of West 40th Street in the Northwest section of the city Thursday night.
According to Wilmington Police, two 18-year-old men were shot around 10:45 p.m. on September 3, 2020. They were transported to an area hospital, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.