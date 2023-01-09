Delaware State Police said a 1-year-old boy died following a crash on Route 13 south of Harrington on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Troopers said a car going southbound on Route 13 attempted a lane change with a pick up truck already in that other lane.
As a result of the collision, the car careened off the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped over.
Police said the child was in a front-facing child seat secured in the rear passenger area, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The car's driver, a 27-year-old woman from Denton, Maryland, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No one in the pick up truck was hurt.