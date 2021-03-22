At least 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, authorities said Monday.
A suspect is in custody, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.
Authorities did not share any information on the type of weapon used, or any possible motive for Monday's attack. One senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.
The shopping center was still an active crime scene hours after the shooting with a massive police presence.
The Boulder police tweeted about 2:49 p.m. (4:49 p.m. ET) that there was an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."
As events unfolded, CNN affiliate KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.
It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.
At one point, police officials tweeted they wanted people at another location, about three miles away, to shelter in place because of a "report of armed, dangerous individual." But it turned out the second site was not connected to the supermarket shooting, officials said.
Some of the shooting was livestreamed by witness
Video taken by an eyewitness to the supermarket shooting appeared to show motionless individuals on the ground inside and outside the store, and purported gunshots are heard.
The video, taken by Dean Schiller, is part of a longer livestream that he showed as the shooting progressed, and police arrived.
In the excerpt, Schiller is heard calling out saying that people need to call 911.
"We don't know if there's a shooter, active shooter somewhere," Schiller says in the video.
Asking what appears to be a store employee whether a shooter went into the store, the man responds, "Yeah, he went in there."
"He went in the store?" Schiller questioned the man.
"He went right down there," the man responds.
"Oh, my God," Schiller reacts. "Guys, we got people down inside Kings Soopers."
Schiller then says, "Look there's -- " but doesn't finish his sentence as two gunshots stop his speaking.
Authorities have not said how many victims were at the scene.