A 61-year-old man has become the 10th Delaware prisoner to die in connection to COVID-19.
The Delaware Department of Correction said Sussex Correctional Institution prisoner Fred Clanton died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover from complications of diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and COVID-19.
Clanton tested positive on July 15 after he registered a fever. He was initially sent to the James T. Vaughn Correction Center COVID-19 Treatment Center, but on July 20 was transferred to Bayhealth. He was eventually placed on comfort care.
He is the third SCI inmate to die from complications that involved COVID-19, there have been seven from Vaughn.
DOC reports just five inmates currently have COVID-19 infections, with two of those in the hospital.