Of the 73,600 seniors who've registered so far to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 11,500 have been offered an appointment to be vaccinated this weekend.
Invitations were extended to those who registered with a priority placed on age and health conditions that may put someone at greater risk for contracting COVID-19. Registering just once puts you on a waiting list, so if you did not get an appointment for this weekend, you will receive an email for a vaccination clinic in the future.
According to the state's vaccine tracker, Delaware has 34,756 doses of vaccine left in its possession. So far, 54,760 doses have been administered.
Phase 1b got underway this week, with a priority on Delawareans over the age of 65 following a series of unpublicized vaccination clinics held at the Dover DMV and Salesianum over the long weekend, where a select number of seniors--and others--were also vaccinated in an effort to speed up vaccinations. The federal government has said vaccine allotment will be tied to the speed in which vaccine is administered.
In addition to serving seniors, the weekend vaccination clinics at the Delaware City and Georgetown DMVs will also serve Phase 1a health care personnel who have appropriate documentation from their employer, DPH said.
The state aims to vaccinate a total of 13,500 persons over the weekend. Vaccinations are by appointment only and those without appointment confirmations and photo identification will be turned away, DPH said.
Email invitations to make an appointment came from VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System, created by the CDC. Because it is a national system controlled by CDC that has been used in previous phases, the emails issued Thursday may say “Your organization or employer designated you in a priority group for vaccination” even though people submitted their own requests. This is not a scam, DPH said.
Those who schedule an appointment receive a confirmation email with a QR code they can print or show on a mobile device at the vaccination event, eliminating the step of filling out an immunization reporting record form. This pre-submitted information will also expedite reporting to the DelVAX system used to track vaccinations.
A list of pharmacies and medical providers accepting public requests for vaccination is also available by clicking here. Vaccines available through pharmacy stores and medical providers are currently only for persons 65 and older. Pharmacies are asking those 65 and older to schedule an appointment using their online systems. They are not accepting appointment requests by walk-in or over the phone.
Phase 1b, which also includes educators, childcare workers, and some front-line essential employees consists of 200,000 people.