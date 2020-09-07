A 55-year-old inmate from Sussex Correctional Institution has become the 11th Delaware inmate to die with a connection to COVID-19.
State prison officials said Charles Patterson died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover from complications of COPD, diabetes, hypertension, and COVID-19.
Patterson initially tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6, 2020, after a cluster of cases at SCI.
After spending time at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center's COVID-19 Treatment Center near Smyrna, he was transferred to Bayhealth. Officials said the family was involved in decision making, and was eventually placed on comfort care.
The Delaware Department of Correction said Patterson was the only SCI inmate who had an active COVID-19 infection, four inmates have died, with 378 listed as recovered after going 14 or more days with no symptoms.
Another seven deaths have come from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.
According to state information, 10 of the 11 inmate deaths were from a collection of chronic diseases and COVID, with only one being judged simply as complications from COVID.
As of September 7, 2020, there aren't any active COVID-19 cases among Delaware inmates, the Delaware DOC said.