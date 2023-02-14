Last week, Aberdeen Middle School's Valentine's dance ended early after a 12 year old boy allegedly sexually assaulted multiple female classmates.
The Maryland school has stated that it is taking the situation seriously and are punishing the student.
However, if an individual is under 13 years old in Maryland, they cannot be criminally charged, so the 12 year-old will not be held accountable by the law.
Through social media and in-person protests, some Aberdeen students have expressed that they would like more actions to be brought against the student in order to ensure their safety in school.
Laura Loray is a psychiatric nurse practitioner from New Jersey and TikTok advocate saw the videos and started a protest online on behalf of the students.
"... If it's not happening here in this middle school, it's happening in another one, and it's happening somewhere else," Loray says. "So those students need to feel heard. So, they feel that they could report things."
More than 5700 emails have been sent to the school about the issue, according to CBS.
Conversations about rape culture and victim blaming have been frequented recently as the sexual assault allegations have been discussed.
Rape culture-- or a system where the people in it are either subtly or directly suggested that assault is normal, acceptable, or the victim's fault-- is a theory in sociology that has grown in popularity since the beginning of the #MeToo movement.
The idea encompasses a range of offenses, from rape to sexual assault to harassment.
Aberdeen Middle School has reportedly sent these statements to parents and students after the incident:
Thursday, 2/9/2023, following the dance:
"This afternoon, we had to end our school dance 20 minutes early. A student was inappropriately touching other students. This is a very serious situation and we have contacted the Aberdeen Police Department to assist us in a thorough investigation. If your child did not share with administrators but informs you that they were inappropriately touched at the dance, please contact me or the Aberdeen Police immediately to report it."
"As you know, this is unacceptable and a violation of school rules and HCPS policy, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. The safety of our students is our priority, and we are sorry to those who were respectfully participating in the event, that it had to be cut short. Students were able to collect their belongings and meet their parents and guardians at the normal dismissal time. Again, the school dance ended 20 minutes early to ensure the safety of our students and allow law enforcement and administrators to conduct a thorough investigation."
Friday, 2/10/2023:
"Aberdeen Middle is currently placed on a modified lockdown as a result of students congregating and disrupting the instructional day. We believe the students were congregating in response to the events that occurred last night at the dance. The students involved this morning did return to their classrooms and we will continue our modified lockdown for the duration of the day, as a safety precaution. Our SRO and staff from the HCPS Safety and Security Office are present in the building today as the safety of our students and staff remain our top priority."
Sunday, 2/12/2023:
"As we are sure you are aware, the incident that occurred at the dance continued to cause disruptions to our school on Friday. While we shared with you on Thursday night that disciplinary action was taken, it appears that rumors are being spread that individuals were not disciplined and were allowed to return to school. This is inaccurate. We took this situation very seriously, involved the Aberdeen Police Department, and while we cannot discuss specific disciplinary action, I want to repeat that the rumors that individuals were not disciplined and were allowed to return to school, are not true.
"Second, we are aware that there are conversations on social media encouraging students to disrupt the school day on Monday. Our goal is to provide a safe and secure environment for all our students to learn. As such, if a student chooses to disrupt the school day, they may face disciplinary action. We are asking for the help and support of our parents and guardians to ensure students come to school prepared for the instructional day. We know that there are also social media threads that are encouraging students to bring weapons to school. Please take this opportunity to talk with your student and remind them that weapons of any kind – replica or real – are not allowed in school. It is a violation of school rules and HCPS policy, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. There will be an additional police presence, as well as additional staff from HCPS Safety and Security, on campus on Monday."
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.