Dover Police arrested a juvenile over the weekend following a foot chase and charged him with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
He's 12-years old.
Police said the incident occurred Friday evening, May 12, 2023, in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Division Street.
Officers attempted to arrest the youth, who was wanted by juvenile probation, but he took off running.
He was eventually caught and police said he had a gun in his waistband.
The youth is being held at Stevenson House Detention Center on 21-thousand dollars bond.
Police said the 12-year old was in the company of 21-year old James Ayers of Dover who was charged with resisting arrest.