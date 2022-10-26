A 12-year old girl has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection with an incident on Monday, October 24, 2022, that sent Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School in Newark into a lockdown.
Delaware State Police said the school received a phone call around 3:30 Monday afternoon in which the caller made a threat against students and a school administrator.
Troopers identified the suspect and the child was turned in to Troop 1 on Tuesday, October 25th.
The girl was released to a guardian and faces a Family Court hearing.