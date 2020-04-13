A total of 12 correctional officers have now been confirmed to have novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Correction announced Monday.
According to officials, another James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution CO, who was last on duty a week ago and was assigned to supervising an inmate at an area hospital, tested positive April 10, and has been self-isolating since experiencing flu-like symptoms.
“DOC officers are actively supporting and following our aggressive screening and monitoring policies to help guard against the risk of transmission of COVID-19," said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis. "Individually as corrections professionals, and together as a Department, the DOC continues to take necessary steps every day to protect the health and safety of our Officers, healthcare workers, other employees, and inmates."
The Vaughn prison additionally has a dozen inmates infected by the virus.