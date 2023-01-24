One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus.
Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
12 Sussex Montessori School students were taken to a local hospital and released after treatment, but one student was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The bus driver was also treated and released.
A 21-year-old Millsboro woman who was driving the car died at the scene. State Police say she was not wearing her seat belt.
Roadways in the area were closed for about five hours due to the crash and investigation.
The Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the fatal crash. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.