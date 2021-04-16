A 13-year-old was among two people shot in Wilmington's Southbridge section late Thursday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of Buttonwood Street at 11:41 p.m. on April 15, 2021, for reports of a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the victims were transported to the hospital, and at last check, they were in stable condition.
The double-shooting remains under investigation, and so far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.