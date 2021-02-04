A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot at a scene that caught the attention of Wilmington City Council Thursday night.
Wilmington Police said the shooting took place at around 5:48 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 along the 600 block of West 27th Street in the Ninth Ward section.
Wilmington Police did not provide any additional information, but Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh said she got a notice from the police during their council meeting Thursday, and described the incident to her colleagues.
"21 9mm casings, 12 .45, 12 5.56, 4 vehicles were hit, a house was hit, and a 13-year-old was hit. And the 13-year-old does have a minor criminal record. This is what we're facing on the streets today, and we're worried about the police with a taser in their hands? What do we want them to have in their hands?"
Wilmington City Council had just finished discussing approving grants for overtime for narcotics investigations and tasers for the upcoming police class.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Wham at (302) 576-3661.