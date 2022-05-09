Commons Blvd bus crash
New Castle County EMS

Fourteen students, aged five to 10 from the Academia Antonia Alonso, were treated for minor injuries as the result of a chain reaction collision on Commons Boulevard Monday morning. 

Rescue personnel declared a level 2 mass casualty incident which brought a half dozen ambulances and numerous New Castle County EMS units to the scene on May 9, 2022.

New Castle County police said a pick-up truck hit an SUV which was stopped at the intersection with Reads Way. The SUV then careened into the bus.

The drivers of the bus and SUV also were treated for minor injuries.

The 35-year old driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt, but was charged with inattentive driving.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.