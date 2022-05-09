Fourteen students, aged five to 10 from the Academia Antonia Alonso, were treated for minor injuries as the result of a chain reaction collision on Commons Boulevard Monday morning.
Rescue personnel declared a level 2 mass casualty incident which brought a half dozen ambulances and numerous New Castle County EMS units to the scene on May 9, 2022.
New Castle County police said a pick-up truck hit an SUV which was stopped at the intersection with Reads Way. The SUV then careened into the bus.
The drivers of the bus and SUV also were treated for minor injuries.
The 35-year old driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt, but was charged with inattentive driving.