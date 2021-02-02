Delaware will see 152 new jobs as three companies received grants to expand their operations in the First State from the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.
Eastern Highway Specialists, a highway and bridge construction company focused on the Mid-Atlantic, received up to $241,000 as they begin a move from a lease on Church Street to a 4-acre brownfield site on Downing Drive in Northeast Wilmington. Up to 17 new positions are expected to be created.
Advantage Building Supply Corporation, a construction materials supplier, and Zulu Fire Doors are expanding from their base in Paterson, N.J. to a spot at 1400 E. 12th Street in Wilmington. They will receive up to $338,920 in grand money, and plan to employ 118 people over the next three years as they become operation in the middle of 2021.
New Jersey-based AWSM Solutions Delaware will also be coming to down. They are a collection of specialty chemical company that works to distribute, manufacture, import, transport, warehouse, and consult. They acquired IMS Chemblend of Bear. They are expanding that site by 20,000 sq. ft., and will move corporate headquarters to Delaware. Their grant is up to $129,750.