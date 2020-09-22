A reward is being offered for the capture of a man who allegedly shot at officers in the Glasgow Pines community over the weekend.
Police said 22-year-old Khairon Edwards led officers on a foot chase and fired off a handgun at them on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after they tried to question him on a shots fired incident on North Thistle Way. Officers weren't injured in the pursuit.
Now, a $15,000 reward is being offered for Edwards' capture. Ten-thousand-dollars is coming from the New Castle County Division of Police while another $4,000 is coming from the county executive's contingency fund. One-thousand-dollars in reward money is being offered by Delaware Crime Stoppers.
“If we ask officers to protect us from harm, we must protect them from harm,” said County Executive Matt Meyer in a written statement. “Last week an individual shot a gun at officers of our New Castle County Police. The individual must be caught."
Police warn Edwards is considered armed and dangerous, so you're urged to call 911 if you see him. Those with information can also call New Castle County Police at 302.573.2800 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
“Anyone who is found harboring or has harbored Khairon Edwards will be investigated and possibly charged," said New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond.