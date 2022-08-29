A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week.
Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired.
Police said they were able to identify a 17-year-old young man as the suspect, and he was arrested on Friday.
He faces 1st Degree Reckless Endangering, and three counts of Criminal Mischief, among other charges.
He was sent to the New castle County Detention Center on $19,400 secured bail.