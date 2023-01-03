Allegedly showing the Concord Pike Exxon gas station employee a handgun and fleeing with cash, 18 year old Daniel Eddy (Wilmington) has been arrested by Delaware State Police.
The December 26 armed robbery led to DSP obtaining a warrant for his arrest on January 3, 2023. While police were taking him into custody, Eddy was attempting to enter a car that had been reported stolen in New Castle County.
Eddy is now facing the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Eddy was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $55,000 cash bail.