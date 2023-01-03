A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint.
State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas.
Troopers say they arrested Eddy on Tuesday as he was getting into a car that had been reported stolen.
Eddy is now facing the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Eddy was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $55,000 cash bail.