Nineteen qualified candidates have applied to fill an at-large vacancy on Wilmington City Council.
The filing deadline to fill Rysheema Dixon's seat passed on Monday. Dixon resigned on January 20, 2022, to focus on her business endeavors.
Due to her seat being a Democratic at-large position, anyone in the city of Wilmington who's age 25-or-older and a registered Democrat could apply.
The entire city council is scheduled to interview the candidates on February 23 -24, with the selection requiring a majority of members of council.
The 19 candidates are:
- Charity E. Cramer
- Jordan M. Hines
- Monica P. Alvarez
- Erin Chudzik-Pryor
- Kenneth C. Brown
- Albert Mills
- Kathleen Patterson
- Steven E. Bridgett
- Lisa Davis
- Haneef Salaam
- Albert J. Ryans
- John Johnson, Jr.
- Deborah E. Kraak
- Coby Owens
- Davon M. Hall
- Wesley Smith, Jr.
- Donald A. Farrell
- Gary Linarducci
- Kathleen Perkins