19 members of the University of Delaware swimming and diving teams have been suspended for allegedly violating Newark's gathering limits connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newark currently limits gatherings to 12 people indoors, and 20 people outdoors, unless a permit has been obtained.
UD reported those athletes were traced to a gathering at an off-campus residence on September 26, 2020. All involved were quarantined, and have tested negative for COVID-19.
“We have spoken to our student-athletes at length about their responsibility of being back on campus. The protocols and guidelines put into place are ones that must be followed for us to provide a safe environment for not only the University, but our community as well," according to Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak. “While we have been fortunate with the behavior from a majority of our student-athletes in following the guidelines and social pledge. we cannot let up, we must stay focused and disciplined in all of our choices.”
According to the University of Delaware, 27 students or employees have tested positive so far this week, which is on pace for the University's lowest number this semester, after hitting a peak of 80 last week.
UD does not provide information on symptomatic, asymptomatic, or hospitalizations.