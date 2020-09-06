A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a Saturday morning shooting in Wilmington.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of West 5th Street shortly before 8 a.m., city police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
There's no information about a suspect at this point, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Matthew Geiser at (302) 576.3667.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.